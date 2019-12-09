Style & Fashion

Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa Claus with lines of cocaine

Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.

The sweater says "Let It Snow" and includes three white lines on a table in front of Santa.

Part of the description said: "The best snow comes straight from South America" and that "Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow."

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has since been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart's values.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncocaineillegal drugssanta clausfashionwalmart
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
38 vehicles set on fire in multiple arsons on South, Far South Side: officials
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Portage Park, police say
How you could fall victim to this year's top holiday scams
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Police search for suspect in deadly Maywood hit-and-run
Show More
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Miss South Africa crowned 2019 Miss Universe
15 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
How to avoid hackers when online shopping
More TOP STORIES News