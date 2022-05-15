Deadly crash: 2 killed in rollover accident on I-290 near Illinois Medical District, ISP says

CHICAGO -- A woman and a man died in a rollover crash early Sunday on Interstate 290 near the Illinois Medical District.Four people were in a car that rolled over around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Oakley Boulevard, just east of Western Avenue, Illinois State Police said.Two people died at the scene: a 23-year-old man from Wilmington, and a 27-year-old woman from Romeoville, according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Two other people were hospitalized for minor injuries, state police said.The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for more than six hours for an investigation.