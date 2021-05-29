84-year-old woman killed, elderly man injured in Schaumburg house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Fatal Fire: Woman, 84, killed, elderly man injured in Schaumburg blaze

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman, 84, was killed in a house fire in Schaumburg Friday night.

Police and fire crews responded to the home on Treebark Drive at around 9:21 p.m., according to the Schaumburg Police Department.

Responders found the woman dead on the scene, police said.

An 87-year-old man was taken to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers helped him safely get out of the building, according to police.

An officer attempted to help the woman, who the man told police was upstairs, but was overcome by heavy smoke and had to leave the home.

One officer was transported to the same hospital for smoke inhalation, treated and released.

The woman is identified as Marlene Murphy of the same address, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. An autopsy is still pending.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elderly womanman injuredelderlyfatal firefiredeadly firewoman killedhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News