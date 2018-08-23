Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation

A death investigation is underway Thursday morning after a 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in the middle of a street on Chicago's West Side.Police responded to the 4400-block of West Division Street just after 3:15 a.m. They found a bicycle at the scene.Major Accidents is investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run. The man's identity has not yet been released.Drivers were diverted from the scene for the investigation. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 6:35 a.m. Traffic was getting through in both directions by that time, by alternating use of one lane.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.