Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

A death investigation is underway Thursday morning after a 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in the middle of a street on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A death investigation is underway Thursday morning after a 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in the middle of a street on Chicago's West Side.

Police responded to the 4400-block of West Division Street just after 3:15 a.m. They found a bicycle at the scene.

Major Accidents is investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Drivers were diverted from the scene for the investigation. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 6:35 a.m. Traffic was getting through in both directions by that time, by alternating use of one lane.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runbody foundman killeddeath investigationHumboldt ParkAustinChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Cristhian Rivera's lawyer said he's in country legally
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River; dad held on neglect charges
More News