Harvey man, 64, killed in hit and run; CPD release photo of suspected vehicle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Friday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.The man, identified as Michael Noland of Harvey, was walking in the street in the 4700 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. when a silver sedan hit him, according to Chicago police.Police have released a surveillance image of the car which is possibly a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with passenger side damage. It was last seen heading west on 37th Street from Vincennes Avenue.Noland suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.