Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection in Aurora

A fatal motorcycle accident has closed an intersection in Aurora Thursday, officials said.The Aurora Police Department reports that a 30-year old Aurora man on a motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Eola Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. when he hit a tree near the intersection with McCoy Drive.No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt in the incident.The intersection was open as of 5 p.m.No further details have been released.