SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on Edens Expressway at Gross Point Road, according to Illinois State Police.
All northbound lanes are shut down.
Police said around about 1:37 a.m. they received a call for a fatal crash involving at least three passenger vehicles.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said two other people were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
State police are still investigating.
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on Edens Expressway, northbound lanes closed, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News