Father, 2 teens rescued from DuPage River after kayaks overturn in Naperville

A father and his two teenage children were rescued Sunday morning after their kayaks overturned in the fast-moving DuPage River and they became stranded.At about 10:15 a.m., the father had called 911 and officials pinged his cellphone to locate him, according to the Naperville Fire Department.They were located in an outlet of the DuPage River behind Baybrook Lane.Recent heavy rainfall had caused a significant current in the area and they were near an island, in the middle of the river, clinging to branches, fire officials said in a statement.A few hours later at about 1 p.m., another 911 call came in from a person who had spotted two teenagers yelling for help holding an overturned raft near 95th Street and Knock Knolls Road. The teens encountered the same challenges with the fast-moving river.Boaters are encouraged to stay off the DuPage River during this high water period.