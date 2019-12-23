Father, children reunited after vehicle stolen with them inside in West Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father was reunited with his three kids Sunday night after his vehicle was stolen in West Rogers Park on the North Side, police said.

According to police, a 49-year-old man left his 2019 Toyota Highlander running around 11:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Devon Avenue near Domino's Pizza.

Inside the vehicle were his three children, two daughters, ages four and 16, and his nine-year-old son, police said.

Two suspects drove up in a 2011 black Toyota Camry when the passenger got out of the Camry and got inside the Highlander and fled with the kids still inside, police said.

According to police, the Camry was possibly stolen earlier in the day from the 6300 block of North Maplewood Avenue.

The suspect drove the Highlander to the 3500 block of North Devon where he got out of the vehicle and back into the Camry, police said. Both suspects fled the scene.

No one was injured and the children were reunited with their father, police said.

Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers saw the same black Camry at a gas station in the 4200 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, police said.

Four other people in the vehicle were taken into custody and police said charges are pending.

No arrests have been made.

Area North detectives are still investigating.
