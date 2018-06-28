Father arrested in beating death of 5-year-old son, who was visiting for the summer

Miguel Castaneda, 29, of Rialto was arrested for the beating death of his 5-year-old son.

RIALTO, Calif. --
A Rialto father has been arrested for allegedly beating his 5-year-old son to death.

Early Tuesday, Rialto police were called to a home on Althea Avenue. They found a child unconscious and not breathing. They performed CPR on the child and he was then brought to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child's father, 29-year-old Miguel Castaneda, was arrested for homicide and felony child abuse.

Police say the boy was visiting his father for the summer from Texas.

Neighbors say they've seen patrol cars at the home before.

Police say four other children lived there with Castaneda. They confirm last month child protective services was called, but say that was related to another child in the home.

Castaneda is currently being held on no bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.
