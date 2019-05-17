Texas father accused of killing 15-day-old daughter

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston father has been charged with murder in the death of his 15-day-old daughter.

Adrian Lizcano, 21, was charged on Wednesday and then arrested Thursday in connection with the murder, which police say occurred in January.

Lizcano brought the infant to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital on Jan. 30 at around 4 a.m.

Hospital staff pronounced the baby dead and said the infant had "several injuries, including bleeding to the brain and skull fractures described as being non-accidental."

