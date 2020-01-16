school stabbing

Father files lawsuit after son stabbed in eye with pencil during art class at Brighton Park elementary school

A generic photo of a school classroom (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man is suing the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Catholic Bishop of Chicago and the Pope John Paul II Catholic School after his son was allegedly stabbed in the eye with a pencil by a teacher's child during an art class at the Brighton Park elementary school.

The man said that his son was drawing in art class Jan. 17, 2019, when another student grabbed his pencil and stabbed him in the eye, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County. The lawsuit claims that the student who stabbed the boy was the art teacher's child.

According to the lawsuit, the school didn't call 911 or provide the boy with medical care, and did not immediately notify the boy's parents or send him home either.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
EMBED More News Videos

Parents whose children's schools are closing in the Archdiocese of Chicago are frustrated.



Because he didn't receive immediate medical attention, the boy's condition worsened, resulting in a "significant amount of medical care" to repair the damage, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs are asking for at least $50,000 in damages.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Chicago, which oversees Pope John Paul II Catholic School, declined to comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brighton parkchicagoschool stabbingchild stabbingcatholic schoolstabbingchicago archdiocese
SCHOOL STABBING
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Student facing murder charge after 1 teen fatally stabbed, 1 critical at NYC school
Student facing murder charge after 1 teen fatally stabbed, 1 critical at NYC school
9-year-old girl stabbed in face by 8-year-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice Friday
WATCH LIVE: 5 hurt, 2 critically, after truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks: police
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
WATCH: Chicagoans rate best, worst CTA seats
City aims to ban foam containers, plastic utensils at restaurants
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on LSD near Diversey: CPD
Show More
Dixmoor mayor accused of salary overpayments says she's reimbursing village
'I lost a good friend': Father of Lansing soldier killed during training
Hidden camera found in staff bathroom of Northfield school, police say
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
Green Bay boy gets Iron Man inspired prosthetic arm
More TOP STORIES News