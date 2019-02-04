Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver on Highway 101

A father from Concord is among two people who died in the crash. Friends believe he was driving for Uber when he was hit head-on. (Waheed Etimad/Facebook)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO --
A father from Concord is among the two people who died in a wrong-way crash involving several cars Sunday morning on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

Waheed Etimad, 40, was killed when his minivan was struck head-on.


"We believe a car got on the wrong way on Vermont Ave., headed southbound in northbound lanes and collided with two cars, then went head on with another vehicle," CHP Officer Marcelo Garcia said.

CHP says the wrong-way driver was also killed.

The accident scene was massive. It closed northbound 101 for several hours and sent nine people to the hospital.

Several passengers riding with Waheed Etimad were among the injured. Friends say Etimad was driving for Uber.

"Waheed Etimad was a hard working guy. He came to U.S. four years ago to look for a better life for his children," said friend Sadat Barakazi.

Etimad leaves behind seven children.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help his family with funeral expenses.

The identity of the suspected wrong way driver has not been released.

CHP believes drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, but the investigation is still underway.

Uber released the following statement about the crash:

"This was a horribly tragic incident and our hearts go out to the victim and his grieving family. We stand ready to work with authorities to assist their investigation in any way we can."
