Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media

A Lyons man was arrested Friday in connection with social media threats against a Lyons School District 103 elementary school.Paul Chapman was identified by officials as the father of a District 103 student. Chapman allegedly posted threats against Robinson Elementary School because he was angry after his child was bullied, officials said.Five District 103 schools were placed on soft lockdown, but officials said that there was never any immediate danger to students or staff.Chapman was arrested Friday and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.