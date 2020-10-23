chicago shooting

Jeffery Manor shooting: Father of baby who died after pregnant woman shot, killed charged in their deaths, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The father of a newborn baby who died after his mother was shot and killed in Jeffery Manor last week has been charged in their deaths.

Corey Deering, 39, of Chicago was charged in the death of Stacey Jones, a 35-year-old Cook County probation officer who was found unresponsive on the porch of her home in the 2100-block of East 95th Place just after midnight Oct. 13. He's also been charged in the death of their son, police said.

Police said Thursday a suspect is in custody and charges were pending in the the deaths of Jones and her 4-day-old baby.

Chicago police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan added during a news conference Friday that the father of Jones' unborn child threatened her, saying she wouldn't make it to the end of her pregnancy.

He was questioned several times before being taken into custody and charged in the deaths of Jones and her newborn baby, Deenihan said.

Chicago police said last week that a suspect in Jones' death was released without charges.

Jones, a mother of two, was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. Police said she was found with two gunshot wounds.

Jones was rushed to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, where she later died, police said.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remained in critical condition until his death Saturday at University of Chicago Medical Center.

RELATED: Pregnant woman fatally shot in Jeffery Manor on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition, police say

Police said they were focusing their investigation on people who were known to the mother of three.

Neighbors said Jones, who is originally from Tennessee, had lived at the address of the shooting for less than a year. They last saw Jones playing outside with her other two young children in early October.

"I just saw her Friday, and she was telling me how happy she was that she was about to have a baby," said Nicholas Minor, a friend and coworker. "Stacey was a very perky person, you know, always had a smile every morning coming to work. Every day, every time I saw her she'd say, 'Hi Nick!'"

Minor said her job was her passion, but Jones' pride was her children. He said her murder not only stole her future, but robbed her boys of a loving mother.

Friends said Stacy Jones was a wonderful mother who loved her job, her two sons, and was a kind and enthusiastic friend. Police said the person who killed her was known to her.



Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

They said police found racially-tinged graffiti on the side of Jones' apartment, but believed it was placed there as a diversion.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD or text 274637 to submit a tip anonymously.
