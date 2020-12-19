Father, son accused of defrauding Waukesha high school

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Two former employees of a Roman Catholic high school in Waukesha have been charged with defrauding the school of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Journal Sentinel reports Kevin Heaney, of Wild Rose, and his son, Bryan Heaney are accused of setting up companies to charge the Catholic Memorial School for work that the school had already employed them to do.

The newspaper said attorneys for the men did not return messages seeking comment.

Catholic Memorial President Donna Bembenek said the school notified police after an internal investigation.
