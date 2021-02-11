COVID-19 vaccine

Fauci says 'virtually everybody' could start getting COVID-19 vaccines in April

NEW YORK -- Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be "open season" for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation's capacity to deliver doses.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."



He says, "by the time we get to April," it will be "open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated."


He cautioned it will take "several more months" to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Chicago, Cook County won't be expanding Phase 1B eligibility
South Suburban College COVID vaccine site opens Thursday
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Driver whose truck plunged off overpass speaks from hospital bed
Chicago, Cook County won't be expanding Phase 1B eligibility
United buying flying taxis that could take travelers from downtown to O'Hare
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Show More
Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood
Chicago's oldest hospital files for bankruptcy
South Suburban College COVID vaccine site opens Thursday
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara suspended, pay stripped
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
More TOP STORIES News