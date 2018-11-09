'Faulty mechanical equipment' blamed for active shooter reports at Topsail High School in North Carolina

Investigators have found no evidence of shots fired at Topsail High School, according to Pender County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Google maps)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. --
Investigators have found no evidence of shots fired at Topsail High School in North Carolina, according to Pender County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. James Rowell said deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at the school around 6:30 Friday morning.

When deputies arrived, they heard the sound of gunshots.

Students were evacuated without any injuries and buses already on the way to school were diverted to a safe location.

Rowell said deputies swept the school but found no evidence that any shots had been fired.

Deputies did find an HVAC unit that was malfunctioning and making sounds similar to gunshots.

"We think it's going to be related to that faulty mechanical equipment," Rowell said.

Following the incident school officials released this statement to ABC11:

"There was a report of an active shooter situation at Topsail High School this morning after noises were heard coming from the top of the building. Law enforcement responded immediately and it has been determined there is no shooter and no weapon."
