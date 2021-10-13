chicago shooting

FBG Duck death: 5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of Chicago rapper

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal authorities announced Wednesday that five people have been indicted in the murder of a Chicago rapper known as "FBG Duck."

Carlton Weekly, known as "FBG Duck," was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on August 4, 2020.

The US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said the five suspects are members of the O-Block street gang.

The suspects who have been charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering are:

- Marcus Smart, 22
-Charles Liggines, 30
-Kenneth Robertson, 28
-Tacarlos Offered, 30
-Christopher Thomas, 22

The indictment also includes charges for firearm violations and assaults in the aid of racketeering.

Liggins, Offerd, Thomas and Smart were each arrested Wednesday morning and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Officials said three of the suspects were taken into custody near 63rd Street and King Drive. A fourth suspected was located elsewhere while a fifth person was picked up by state authorities. The operation was the result of a collaboration between federal, state, county and local law enforcement. If convicted, the suspects could face a minimum sentence of life in federal prison.

Carlton Weekly's mother had an emotional reaction to the arrests, saying justice has been done.

"When you just trust in God and and be patient, everything falls in place," the mother said.

Authorities say the group committed the murder to increase the position of the O-Block street gang. Officials previously said Weekly was associated with a faction of a rival gang. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said he's serous about going after gangs.

"We are working hand in hand to stop the flow of drugs and guns," Brown said.

Emmerson Buie, FBI special agent in charge of the Chicago field office, added, "we defend those who can't defend themselves and this should send a strong message."
