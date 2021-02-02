FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

By Mike Balsamo and Terry Spencer, Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded Tuesday while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect also died at some point during the standoff in which he barricaded himself inside a home, said FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.


Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, Leverock said, adding that the names of the deceased agents will not be released immediately. The suspect's name also was not released.

The agents had arrived to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, Leverock said.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting. Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.


The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridashootingfbiinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woodstock Willie predicts early spring
Suburban Cook Co. enters Phase 4
Bishop Ford truck fire causes traffic delays
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Brick wall of Aragon Ballroom falls on CTA tracks
Biden, GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans
CPS, CTU making progress as students remain virtual
Show More
Anjanette Young's lawyer won't be punished for releasing raid video
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
New portion of Lakefront Trail opens over Chicago River
Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
More TOP STORIES News