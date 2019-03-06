FBI agents question several at Harvey Police Department

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- FBI agents conducted an investigation Wednesday morning the Harvey Police Department.

City officials said federal investigators "visited" the police station on Dixie Highway and questioned several people inside. It was unclear what they were looking for. It was also unclear whether they took anything from the building.

The FBI only said agents were "conducting law enforcement activities in the south suburbs."

The city said as of now, only the police department was approached. Harvey Mayor Eric J. Kellogg said in a statement released Wednesday that he told Harvey's police chief to "cooperate fully with the investigators."

Kellogg also said that since the investigation is ongoing, his administration would not make any further comment.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
harveyfbiinvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after falling asleep at Taco Bell
Former Congressman Aaron Schock gets huge break in federal case
R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges
Parents of cadet killed in skiing accident retrieve his sperm
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Man fatally crushed by garbage truck after diving into dumpster in Rosemont
Bitter cold start to Wednesday before warm-up arrives this weekend
Show More
Burn victim, deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later
Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Florida man wrongfully accused in prostitution sting
Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash
More TOP STORIES News