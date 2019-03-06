FBI agents question several at Harvey Police Department

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- FBI agents conducted an investigation Wednesday morning the Harvey Police Department.City officials said federal investigators "visited" the police station on Dixie Highway and questioned several people inside. It was unclear what they were looking for. It was also unclear whether they took anything from the building.The FBI only said agents were "conducting law enforcement activities in the south suburbs."The city said as of now, only the police department was approached. Harvey Mayor Eric J. Kellogg said in a statement released Wednesday that he told Harvey's police chief to "cooperate fully with the investigators."Kellogg also said that since the investigation is ongoing, his administration would not make any further comment.