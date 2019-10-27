FBI looking for suspect in South Side bank robbery

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank last week in Brainerd on the South Side.

CHICAGO -- The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank last week in Brainerd on the South Side.

The robbery happened about 9:42 a.m. Oct. 25 at a TCF branch in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, in his early to mid 20s and has a thin build, the FBI said. He wore a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and an orange safety vest.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field office at 312-421-6700. The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brainerdchicagorobberybank robberyfbi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: $38M stands between CPS agreement as strike continues for 11th day
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Pritzker favors legislation allowing college athletes' pay
Teen suffers broken eye sockets after attack on bus
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan
Show More
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Nike Chicago transforms diner into 'Chicago Style' pop-up
Family holds party in honor of fallen CPD officer
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
More TOP STORIES News