FBI looking for suspect in South Side bank robbery

CHICAGO -- The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank last week in Brainerd on the South Side.The robbery happened about 9:42 a.m. Oct. 25 at a TCF branch in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the FBI.The suspect is described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, in his early to mid 20s and has a thin build, the FBI said. He wore a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and an orange safety vest.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field office at 312-421-6700. The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.