FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Gary woman

GARY, Ind. -- A $10,000 reward was offered Friday by the FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency for information about a 27-year-old woman from Gary who they believe was kidnapped.Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, officials said.After not having contact with her, her family reported her missing the following Monday."Our investigation has revealed that Sidne was last seen in Illinois but we have evidence that she was in Indiana after that. The presumption is she was taken across state lines against her will until we find evidence to the contrary," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mike Peasley said.Buchanan, who has tattoos on both forearms, is described by police as being 5-feet-1, weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.She was last seen wearing a purple dress, denim jacket, clear wedge shoes, several necklaces, a bracelet and hair clip.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.