Jaslyn Adams shooting: FBI offers $10K reward for information on wanted suspect in girl's death

3rd Jaslyn Adams suspect fled state, feds say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FBI offers $10K reward for info on suspect in Jaslyn Adams' death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for a man wanted in the killing of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Adams was shot to death last month at a McDonald's drive-thru on Chicago's West Side.

RELATED: Man, 18, shot by CPD after I-290 chase, attempted carjacking charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder
A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway by Chicago police Thursday afternoon injured a man suspected in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.



Investigators said suspect Devontay Anderson, 21, may have traveled to Florida, but is also known to have connections in Indiana and Illinois.

He's been charged with first-degree murder in Adams' death. He was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He's described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 to 160 pounds and being 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 inches tall. He also has a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact his or her local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
