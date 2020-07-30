FBI offers $25K reward for suspect who shot 8, killing 4 in Englewood 4th of July shooting

CHICAGO -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying the gunmen who shot eight people, including two teenagers and an 11-year-old boy, on the Fourth of July in Englewood on the South Side.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooters, according to Chicago police.



The victims were at a large gathering in the street about 11:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street when four males walked up and started shooting, police said. The shooters ran east through Carpenter Park toward Morgan Street.

Vernado Jones, 14, was hit in the back and pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Three other men were pronounced dead, two at the scene and one at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

RELATED: 87 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago July 4th weekend violence, police say

Officials identified them as 30-year-old Ernest Franklin, 26-year-old Cartier Tivon Warner and 53-year-old Andre Parnell Osborne.

An 11-year-old boy with a graze wound to the ankle and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen were both taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.

A 35-year-old man shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man shot in the foot was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Police released a surveillance image of one of the suspects, seen wearing a yellow hoodie, and are asking anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or Detective DeJesus at 773-664-4633.

