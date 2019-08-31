FBI offers $1K reward in search for Chicago bank robber with distinctive walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward as they try to track down a Chicago bank robber with a unique walk.

The FBI in Chicago released surveillance video of a robbery at a Chase bank in the Loop earlier this summer. The robbery occurred at 35 West Wacker Drive on May 22.

In the video, the suspect has "an extremely distinctive gait," according to the FBI.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call police, the agency said.
