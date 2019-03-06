WATCH LIVE: FBI agents question several at Harvey Police Department; Chopper 7HD over the scene

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- FBI agents "visited" the Harvey Police Department Wednesday morning, according to city officials.
Federal investigators questioned several people inside the station on Dixie Highway, but it is unclear whether anything was taken from the building.
The city said as of now, only the police department was approached.
Officials have not yet released further details. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
