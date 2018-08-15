FBI releases image of man with information in child sexual exploitation case

The FBI is launching a nationwide search for a man in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Authorities released a photo and sketch of the unidentified man.

They said he is seen in a video with a child who is part of that investigation.

The FBI believes this man may have critical information about the child's identity.

The man is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, heavyset with dark-colored hair. The FBI said he can be heard speaking English in the video.

If you have any information about this man, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov

