FBI releases photo of pink sandal found near site of unidentified teen girl's Peru, IL abduction

PERU, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI released a photo Tuesday morning of a pink shoe connected to a Monday kidnapping in Peru, Illinois.A teenage girl who has not been publicly identified was kidnapped off the street in Peru, Illinois Monday morning, the FBI said.The incident occurred at about 5:05 a.m. near the intersection of Plum and Seventh streets in the town of Peru, which is about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, in LaSalle County.Multiple witnesses said two men forced a screaming girl into a white pickup truck, the FBI said.The FBI released surveillance images of the truck they believe was involved, which authorities said may be a white Ford Excursion. That model was made between 1999 and 2005 and resembles a pickup.On Tuesday, the FBI released more photos of the car and a photo of a pink tie-dye rubber sandal. The shoe is size 7.5 and "Rouge" brand, law enforcement officials said. It was found near where the incident occurred."The Peru Police Department, as well as our FBI agents who have gone down there, are combing the area right now looking for additional witnesses, video surveillance in all of its forms - from businesses, perhaps neighbors - so that we can get the clearest images that are available," FBI Special Agent & Public Affairs Officer Siobhan Johnson said.The victim is believed to be between 14 and 16 years old.Peru police declined to provide any additional information about the girl Tuesday.The FBI has been called in to assist the Peru Police Department.Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department.