FBI seeking person of interest in death of missing Gary woman, body found in Lansing forest preserve

Officials said 38-year-old James McGhee, of Gary, Indiana, is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Buchanan.
McGhee was the last person Buchanan was known to be with at a concert July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.
Investigators located a body in the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve Monday that is believed to be the missing Gary woman.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday for the body found in the south suburban forest preserve. A positive ID by the Cook County medical examiner is still pending, however Buchanan's family said in a Facebook post that they are confident it is her.
In the post, family members said Buchanan was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."
The FBI claims the 27-year-old was kidnapped and is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of McGhee.
The FBI's Gang Response Unit that's handling the case believes she was taken back to Indiana against her will before she was killed. Investigators said her body was later dumped in the forest preserve about 20 minutes away from Gary.
McGhee is described as just under 6 foot, 235 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Officials said McGhee is known to frequent Gary and Hammond, Indiana, as well as Chicago.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655. Tip can remain anonymous.