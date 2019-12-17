FBI thinks North Side bank robber has struck before

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI thinks a man who robbed a bank on Chicago's North Side on Friday, Dec. 13, has struck before.

On Friday a man targeted a Chase bank at Clark and Elm. He was captured on surveillance video at the teller's window, demanding cash.

Now investigators believe he is the same person in images from a robbery two weeks ago at another Chase bank branch, this time at Clark and Halsted in Lakeview.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
