Chicago area houses of worship boost security as FBI warns of threats

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is warning officials in Washington and all 50 state capitals to be ready for possible face-offs with violent extremists.
Authorities say they're going over about 140,000 digital media tips to try keeping the inauguration safe.
Here in the Chicago area, some local places of worship increasing their security.
The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago says the FBI warned the Council that its members could be targeted by white supremacists over the next couple of weeks.
"We are concerned with the situation, how it's panning out, especially for the minority groups," said Irshad Khan Ciogc with the Council of Islamic Organization of Greater Chicago..
There will be 200 from the Illinois National Guard among the 21,000 National Guard members deployed to Washington D.C.
The National Mall now looks more like a fortress as the FBI braces for potential armed protests and clashes between extremists and law enforcement.
"Anybody who plots or attempts violence in the coming week should expect a visit," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Investigators say 80 cases have already been charged in federal court connected to last week's capitol riot with 34 people arrested so far.
