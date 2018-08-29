FBI: Waukegan bank robber also suspected in Zion attempt

Surveillance image of the man suspected of robbing a bank Aug. 28 at the PNC Bank branch at 1802 Belvidere Road in Waukegan. (FBI via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
WAUKEGAN, Ill. --
A man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan is also suspected of an attempted heist Saturday in Zion.

Tuesday's robbery happened at 2:34 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 1802 Belvidere Road in Waukegan, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 50s with black hair, a medium build and a medium complexion, the FBI said. He wore a long-sleeved plaid shirt and jeans.

The same man was suspected in an attempted robbery at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at another PNC branch at 2900 Sheridan Road in Zion, authorities said. In that incident he was wearing dark pants and a short-sleeved flannel shirt.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberyWaukeganZion
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Show More
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'
2 Amtrak trains stuck in Wisconsin for hours due to floodwater
Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start
More News