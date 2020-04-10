Coronavirus in US: FDA orders Texas church to stop selling fake coronavirus medicine

By
ANGLETON, Texas -- As work toward a vaccine for the coronavirus goes on around the clock, the FDA has issued a warning about so-called miracle cures that are actually toxic chemicals.

An organization called Genesis 2 Church of Healing was the subject of the warning about "Miracle Mineral Solution." The solution is chlorine dioxide, which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. The solution is capable of damaging the liver, kidneys and heart, and causing death.

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

Three years ago, the person connected to the Angleton church was ordered to cease the sale and distribution of the mineral solution by the Harris County District Attorney's office.

It appears from the church's website that Miracle Mineral Solution has been repurposed for the coronavirus pandemic. The FDA has given the church 48 hours to stop promoting the products.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfdacoronaviruschurchcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
CDC report shows how 1 person spread coronavirus in Chicago in Feb.
Illinois SNAP recipients forced to put health at risk during COVID-19 crisis
52 COVID-19 cases reported at state-operated facility in Park Forest
Chicago liquor sales curfew starts
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
Family of Cook County Jail detainee who died of COVID-19 sues sheriff, county
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
What to know about Illinois' 16,422 COVID-19 cases
On the front lines of America's food banks during coronavirus crisis
Funeral held for CPD Officer Marco DiFranco, who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News