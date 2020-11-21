covid-19

FDA warns about companies marketing fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19.

West Virginia-based Pro Breath MD, Dentist Select and Oracare marketed fraudulent products on their websites, according to the FDA.

Oracare Health Rinse and Oracare Operatory Pre-rinsing sets are advertised as being able to kill COVID-19. The FDA said these products are misbranded and unapproved new drugs.

RELATED: Coronavirus Update: FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home

Another company, Vibrant Health Care Inc. was cited for selling a product made with umbilical cord material. The FDA said the Arizona-based company misleadingly represented the product as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

The companies were given 48 hours to respond to the FDA about steps to correct the violations, CNN reported. Failure to do so could result in legal action including seizure and injunction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesfdadrug treatmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
Many still heading to Chicago airports despite COVID-19 travel warning
Nursing home workers walk out in fight for better pay, PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
2 Spirit passengers on flight from O'Hare accused of not wearing masks asked to leave plane
Exclusive: Jeremih's mom opens up about R&B singer's battle with COVID-19
Chicago hits 700 homicides over weekend
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
Nursing home workers walk out in fight for better pay, PPE
Holiday traditions continue this week at White House
Show More
US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata air bag inflators
Naperville mayor confirms Florida trip for daughter's wedding
Teen arrested in connection to Wisconsin mall shooting
Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry
IL Facebook users can still file claims as part of settlement
More TOP STORIES News