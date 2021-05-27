I-Team

Federal lawsuits allege brutality against protesters by Chicago police

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Federal lawsuits allege brutality against protesters by Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men allege excessive force was used against them by Chicago police officers on May 31, 2020 in River North. That was where protesters were met by riot-equipped Chicago police. Two of the demonstrators, both college students at the time, say they were illegally brutalized and injured by officers swinging nightsticks.

"I couldn't do much thinking it was just fear for my life and panic and I just knew that I needed to get out," Gabriel Chinchilla told the I-Team.

The Columbia College Dean's List student and a friend say they were caught in the middle of mayhem that early Sunday evening.

Chinchilla said he was pushed to the ground by an officer during street protests that spiraled quickly into chaos.

"One of them grabbed me and threw me up against the wall, he hit me across the head with a baton and he threw me to the streets where a couple other police officers were just sitting there waiting for me basically to start wailing away with their batons," said Chinchilla. "And I only really managed to get out because there was a bystander who was generous enough. I can't thank them enough."

Chinchilla and his friend, fellow student John Fix, have filed federal lawsuits against the city and several police officers alleging excessive force, false arrest and conspiracy. Attorneys say these photos in the lawsuit show Fix being beaten by officers in the head and leg, plus arm injuries he suffered.

"They were hit multiple times over the head repeatedly by officers that had histories of misconduct. And when you use force on somebody, you have to fill out paperwork you can't just, he can't just hit somebody with a baton and not file paperwork didn't file anything," said Jonathan Brayman, attorney for Chinchilla and Fix.

"These lawsuits have more of a chance, post George Floyd, especially with the availability of videos...and that would be the basis of this case as well. The centerpiece would certainly be the video."

"None of the police officers tried to help anyone. Their famous slogan 'serve and protect', I didn't see anybody protected and see anybody served or helped," said Chinchilla.

One of the officers named in the suit has retired. The others are still on the force; noted in the lawsuit as part of a pattern of abuse by CPD that overlooks misconduct by some officers. A spokesperson for Chicago police tells the I-Team that the department will not comment due to the pending litigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northprotestlawsuiti teampolice brutalitychicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Summer Travel Deals
Bribe trial of Chicago banker Stephen Calk will be battle of emails
University Park residents still using bottled water 2 years after lead discovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Refugee family from Congo reunites in Chicago after 5 years apart
Howard names College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy
'Cruella' director on big, brash movie perfect for return to theaters
Show More
Madigan's former aide indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury
Chicago Weather: Cooler with increasing clouds
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after DuSable
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
More TOP STORIES News