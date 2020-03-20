U.S. Attorney's office in Illinois appoints Chicago federal prosecutor to fight COVID-19 fraud

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Attorney's office in Illinois appointed a federal prosecutor Friday to focus on fraud related to COVID-19 scams.

John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Murray, Chief of the office's Financial Crimes Section, to serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.

Murray will coordinate and lead investigations and prosecutions of those who attempt to take advantage of people during this time of crisis, prosecutors said.

The office offered these tips to avoid scammers:

  • Do not click on links from sources you don't know. It could be an attempt to load a virus on your device.

  • Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19.


  • Do not let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone asks for a donation in cash, gift card, or wire transfer, do not do it.


    • "My office will vigilantly guard the public from fraudsters who try to take advantage of a vulnerable time for our nation," Lausch said in the statement. "A national crisis is by no means a safe harbor for criminal activity."

    (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    coronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisscamsfraud
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Pritzker announces 'stay-at-home' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
    'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
    What is and isn't allowed during a shelter-in-place order
    Illinois restaurants battle through shutdown as COVID-19 persists
    Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
    What to know about Illinois' 585 COVID-19 cases
    PHOTOS: Downtown Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Show More
    A neighborhood in Skokie is staying connected with window art activity
    No public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
    Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
    Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
    More TOP STORIES News