U.S. Attorney's office in Illinois appoints Chicago federal prosecutor to fight COVID-19 fraud

John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Murray, Chief of the office's Financial Crimes Section, to serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.
Murray will coordinate and lead investigations and prosecutions of those who attempt to take advantage of people during this time of crisis, prosecutors said.

"My office will vigilantly guard the public from fraudsters who try to take advantage of a vulnerable time for our nation," Lausch said in the statement. "A national crisis is by no means a safe harbor for criminal activity."
