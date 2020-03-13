Federal prosecutors in NYC add more criminal charges to R Kelly's legal woes

NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors in New York City have hit R Kelly with more criminal charges.

A revised indictment filed Friday accuses the disgraced R&B singer of having unprotected sex with an underage girl in 2015 without disclosing he had herpes.

RELATED: R. Kelly attorneys fighting three-front war as they defend new charges, search warrants

The new charges were included in a revised indictment filed in New York City a week after the 53-year-old Kelly pleaded not not guilty to a separate updated federal indictment in Chicago. A message was left seeking comment from Kelly's attorney. He has denied ever abusing anyone.

There was no arraignment date set for the new charges in federal court in Brooklyn.
