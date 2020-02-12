I-Team

Quick Tip: Scammers are sending fake texts that appear to be from FedEx

By and Ann Pistone
You might have gotten a text recently that appeared to be from FedEx, asking what your delivery preference is.

That text was fake: here's a quick tip on how to deal with phony texts.

The Better Business Bureau has sent out an alert, saying FedEx will never send out a text like this. The texts asks individuals to set preferences, for personal information or for money.

FedEx is not sending these texts. So if you get this, don't click on the link, and delete the text immediately.
