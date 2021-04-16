Indianapolis shooting: Police trying to identify motive after gunman kills 8 at FedEx facility

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10518813" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 8 killed, gunman dead at Indiana FedEx, police say

In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation. 2/3 — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) April 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police in Indianapolis have identified the shooter who opened fire at a FedEx facility overnight Thursday in Indianapolis as a young male in his 20s. Authorities said Friday the gunman stormed the facility near the Indianapolis airport, killing eight people and wounding several others before taking his own life.Police interviewed scores of witnesses Friday in search of a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S., as family members of the eight victims spent agonizing hours waiting for word on their loved ones.Police Chief Randal Taylor also noted that a "significant" number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community. Taylor spoke from a hotel where family members are awaiting word on their loved ones. He says he will stay with the families until they get more information.Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapolis police said the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot and then went into the building and continued firing. He said the gunman apparently died by suicide shortly before police entered the building."There was no confrontation with anyone that was there," he said. "There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting."McCartt said four people were killed outside the building and another four inside. Several people were also wounded, including five taken to the hospital.The carnage took just a couple of minutes. "It did not last very long," he said.Officials with the coroner's office said they had not been able to get to the scene to identify the victims because evidence is still being collected.The families' agonizing waiting was exacerbated by the fact that most employees aren't allowed to carry cellphones inside the FedEx building, making contact with them difficult."When you see notifications on your phone, but you're not getting a text back from your kid and you're not getting information and you still don't know where they are ... what are you supposed to do?" Mindy Carson said early Friday, fighting back tears.At 11:30 a.m., Carson said she had just heard from her daughter, Jessica, who works in the facility. She said her daughter was OK and she was going to meet her, but didn't say where.It was the latest in a recent string of mass shootings across the U.S. Last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.It was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during at argument at a home in March.A witness said that he was working inside the building when he heard several gunshots in rapid succession."I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand," Levi Miller told WTHR-TV. "What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me."Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until April 20, and he and others decried the shooting, with some noting how frequent such attacks are."We wake up once more to news of a mass shooting, this time in Indiana. No country should accept this now-routine horror. It's long past time to act," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is from Indiana, tweeted.President Joe Biden also issued a statement, saying in part, "Today's briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad day light at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings."He ordered the flag be lowered to half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds and military posts and embassies.Family members gathered at a nearby hotel to await word on loved ones - and some employees were bused there for tearful reunions. Biden's advisors have been in touch with the city's mayor and law enforcement officials.A man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in the driver's seat of her car when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded."She got shot on her left arm," said Parminder Singh. "She's fine, she's in the hospital now."He said his niece did not know the shooter.