FedEx truck burglarized while stalled on I-57 in Calumet Park

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A FedExtruck driver said several packages were stolen from his work truck without his knowledge as the truck was stalled on the shoulder of I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police said.The incident occurred at about midnight Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street, police said.The driver was sitting in the cab of the FedEx truck and was unaware that suspects broke into the trailer and stole several packages, police said.A responding state trooper made the driver aware that the trailer was open and that items were missing, police said. It is not known how many items were taken. Police are investigating.