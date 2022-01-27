ice

FedEx truck slides off Indiana Toll Road, leaving trailer dangling from overpass

Indiana weather: Frigid temperatures made roads slick across state Wednesday
Truck slides off Indiana tollway, leaving trailer dangling from bridge

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- State police say a semitrailer was left dangling from an Indiana Toll Road overpass for hours Wednesday after it slid off the tollway amid icy, frigid conditions that caused other accidents.

A car traveling in front of the FedEx semitrailer lost its traction and skidded about 9 a.m. EST Wednesday, prompting the truck's driver to swerve.

State police spokesman Sgt. Ted Bohner tells the South Bend Tribune the vehicle slipped over the tollway's edge, leaving it hanging from an overpass near Mishawaka.

Crews had removed the truck by mid-afternoon. Bohner says near zero- degree temperatures and icy bridge surfaced caused multiple accidents in the same area.
