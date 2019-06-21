Feds: 10 more Latin Dragon gang members facing charges, including boy's murder

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Federal prosecutors in northwest Indiana have filed charges against 10 alleged gang members saying they operated across state lines, committing crimes that include murders.

The investigation was spurred by the killing of 10-year old Gustavo Garcia, who was shot to death in July 2017 while in a car on Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The defendants are members of the Latin Dragon Nation street gang operating in Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Whiting and Calumet City, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. He said seven of the defendants are accused of committing at least 11 murders. Their alleged crimes also include 21 other shootings and assaults.

"Gang members should not get comfortable in the northern district of Indiana," Kirsch said. "We will never tolerate gang violence."

Seven other people had previously been indicted. All but one of the suspects is in custody.
