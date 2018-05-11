Fed's calendar reveals El Chapo drug deal in Chicago

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3462145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team report that the drug empire of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was toppled beginning in November, 2008-when his top Chicago operatives turned on their boss. (WLS)