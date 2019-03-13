Felon arrested for changing name to get FOID card

LAKE COUNTY (WLS) -- Police in suburban Lake County have arrested a convicted felon who was able to get more than a dozen firearms by falsifying documents to get a Firearm Owner's Identification Card. A FOID card allows you to own a gun legally in Illinois.The sheriff's department learned Grayson Ludovicus legally changed his name in 2015 so he could register for a card.They said he had 15 guns spread out between two different homes.Both Ludovicus and his wife Kristen are facing felony charges.