LAKE COUNTY (WLS) -- Police in suburban Lake County have arrested a convicted felon who was able to get more than a dozen firearms by falsifying documents to get a Firearm Owner's Identification Card. A FOID card allows you to own a gun legally in Illinois.
The sheriff's department learned Grayson Ludovicus legally changed his name in 2015 so he could register for a card.
They said he had 15 guns spread out between two different homes.
Both Ludovicus and his wife Kristen are facing felony charges.
Felon arrested for changing name to get FOID card
