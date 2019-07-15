Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors

(Chicago police)

Bail was denied Sunday for a felon who allegedly grabbed a handgun from a woman's bag and attacked a man with it when he tried to rob the couple as they were having sex inside a parked van in South Chicago.

Jonquae Winston, 30, of Kankakee, is charged with felony counts of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in the attack Friday in the 8500 block of South Colfax Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.

About 9:30 a.m. that day, the couple was in the last row of the van when Winston opened the driver's side door and said, "Give me everything," according to prosecutors. When the couple told him they had no cash, he allegedly rifled through the woman's bag and found a revolver.

After dragging the 26-year-old man out of the van by his hair, Winston let off three shots that nearly hit him, prosecutors said. Then, Winston allegedly started beating the man with the butt end of the gun and a scuffle ensued.

Patrolling officers that heard the gunfire broke up the fight and arrested Winston, prosecutors said. Court records show the injured man was taken to South Shore Hospital, where prosecutors said he received stitches to his forehead and was treated for bruising and swelling.

Prosecutors noted that Winston was previously sentenced to 6 years in prison after being convicted of a 2007 aggravated robbery in Kankakee County.

Winston's public defender told Judge David Navarro that his client works as a crew captain at Navy Pier.

In addition to denying Winston bail, Navarro ordered him to stay away from the man he allegedly attacked. Winston is set to appear in court again Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagokankakeeattempted robberyshots firednavy pier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News