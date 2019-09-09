'Prepared, Not Scared' encourages family plan in event of disaster

The past few years, hurricanes, wildfire and severe weather has shown us that disasters can strike at any time.
James Joseph with FEMA joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the importance of preparing children and teenagers for the possibility of emergencies and disasters.
September is also National Preparedness Month. Are you prepared for possible severe weather? Floods, fires & other natural disasters could jeopardize the safety of your food. Reduce the risk of foodborne illness with these tips: https://t.co/Pv2f4yWght pic.twitter.com/jAQxO0KgnG— USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) September 9, 2019
Joseph said involving young people in preparedness efforts can help families and the community when faced with disasters.
National Preparedness Month's "Prepared, Not Scared" motto encourages parents to have a plan with their kids so they know what to do in a crisis.
For more information visit Ready.gov or visit FEMA on social media.