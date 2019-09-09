'Prepared, Not Scared' encourages family plan in event of disaster

September marks National Preparedness Month and FEMA is helping families prepare for emergencies.

The past few years, hurricanes, wildfire and severe weather has shown us that disasters can strike at any time.

James Joseph with FEMA joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the importance of preparing children and teenagers for the possibility of emergencies and disasters.



Joseph said involving young people in preparedness efforts can help families and the community when faced with disasters.

National Preparedness Month's "Prepared, Not Scared" motto encourages parents to have a plan with their kids so they know what to do in a crisis.



For more information visit Ready.gov or visit FEMA on social media.
