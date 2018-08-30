FEMA urges families to prepare for disasters

CHICAGO (WLS) --Disasters can happen at any time but less than half of American households have developed a plan should severe weather strike.
September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA and the AD Council have launched a "Ready Campaign" to provide tangible steps to help prepare for the unexpected.
FEMA Regional Administrator James Joseph joined ABC7 to talk about what you should do to prepare for a natural disaster.
September is National Preparedness Month so get those plans ready! Thank you to James for being with us here in Chicago.
For information on how to prepare your family for a natural disaster visit Ready.gov.