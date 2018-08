FEMA urges families to prepare for disasters

Disasters can happen at any time but less than half of American households have developed a plan should severe weather strike.September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA and the AD Council have launched a "Ready Campaign" to provide tangible steps to help prepare for the unexpected.FEMA Regional Administrator James Joseph joined ABC7 to talk about what you should do to prepare for a natural disaster.September is National Preparedness Month so get those plans ready! Thank you to James for being with us here in Chicago.For information on how to prepare your family for a natural disaster visit Ready.gov