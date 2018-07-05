Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was found dead with a bag over her head Thursday morning near Goose Island on the Near North Side, police said.

The female, whose age was not immediately known, was found "unresponsive with a bag around her head" at 6:33 a.m. outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death, but she remained unidentified Thursday afternoon.

Police described her as a black female between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 weighing 130-145 pounds.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundChicagoGoose Island
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News