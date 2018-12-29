PALM BEACH, Fla. --A Florida Man discovered his Ferrari won't float, and it's all caught on camera.
Newly-released dash cam video obtained by WPBF shows a Palm Beach police officer talking to the driver outside of the car early Wednesday morning.
Moments later, the driver gets in, puts the car in reverse and then drives it full speed ahead.
According to the Coast Guard, the car plunged off the dock and sank 30 feet into the Palm Beach Inlet.
The driver escaped injury thanks to a nearby boater who jumped into the water to rescue him.
Investigators are still trying to figure out why he drove into the water in the first place.
The Ferrari has since been pulled from the water but officials say it's a total loss.